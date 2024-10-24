It seems that drivers in Vancouver notoriously have a hard time at particular intersections, including one downtown, where several incidents have taken place over the years.

Daily Hive has reported several incidents on Smithe and Cambie streets, including one that resulted in a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian walkway. A second incident we’ve reported is when a pedestrian was hit by a Tesla, which then smashed into a tree.

Most recently, dashcam footage filmed a vehicle turning left into the bike lane on Smithe Street, swiftly driving through the protected lane, and merging into the vehicle lane ahead of the Mainland Street/Hamilton Street and Smithe Street intersection.

The driver who filmed the incident on their dashcam can be heard calling the driver ahead of them a “f*cking idiot” as they turned into the wrong lane.

The video was submitted to an Instagram page called Vancouver’s Worst Drivers.

“I’m just speechless,” the video was captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @vancouversworstdriversyoutube

One person who said they live above Smithe Street mentioned they watch the “chaos” often.

“Happens every single day,” they said.

Many people commented, poking fun at the driver and criticizing them.

Only one person came to the driver’s defence and admitted doing something similar when driving tired. “And I am a good driver 99% of the time 😁 Most of you all Karens need to get off your white horses and chill, seriously. Life is good 😉,” they wrote.

Despite the advice, others piled on and even pitched ideas for the City to prevent drivers from making these mistakes in the first place.

“Why doesn’t the City put a pillar in the middle to separate the bike traffic and prevent morons like this,” one person advised.

What do you think? Do you see drivers in the bike lane often? Tell us in the comments below.