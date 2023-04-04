130 summer patio permits already issued by City of Vancouver this year

The weather may be dreary, but patio season is officially upon us as the City of Vancouver has announced the official return of its Summer Patio Program.

Launched on April 1, the program supports local businesses and the building of temporary sidewalk and curbside patios around the city.

These temporary patios first started popping up around Vancouver in the spring of 2020 at the height of the pandemic, but have stuck around as a way to increase patio seating at restaurants and bars around the city. The pandemic forced businesses, and the city as a whole, to consider how patios have become an integral part of the food industry in Vancouver.

According to the City, 130 summer patio permits have already been issued for this year, with the expectation that many more applications will be submitted as the weather warms.

These additional summer patios join over 160 large sidewalk patios that already operate year-round.

Of the Summer Patio Program, Mayor Ken Sim had this to say: “As we kick off another patio season in Vancouver, we celebrate not only the warmer weather and the opportunity to enjoy our beautiful city outdoors but also the economic benefits that patios bring to our local businesses”

“Patios are an integral part of the Vancouver we are working to build: a vibrant, livable city that supports local entrepreneurs and encourages community connection. I’m excited to see another summer of Vancouver’s thriving patio culture, and the many ways it enriches both our local economy and quality of life.”

In the City’s official release, it notes that residents may begin to notice the installation of such patios and the resulting change to some streets, which may include the installation of concrete barriers and tapers for the safety of patio patrons.