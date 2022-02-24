Drake wants to buy local patty shop in Toronto and save it from closure

An iconic patty shop in Toronto has announced its sudden closure, and fans are devastated. One of them is Drake, who even offered to buy the eatery.

The beloved patty shop, Randy’s Patties shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, sharing that due to “a variety of issues, including years of endless Metrolinx construction, two years of COVID, labour shortages, and aging owners,” they have decided to close up and re-evaluate their next steps.

“Our family business is proud to have been a staple here, in the heart of Little Jamaica along Eglinton Ave. West, for over 40 years,” said the eatery.

“Thank you for all the incredible love and support. We are very thankful to be a part of this amazing community. Thank you for all the great years. Y’all amazing and we’ll chat soon, promise.”

Though the resto made the official announcement on Thursday, rumours of its closure had been looming around social media on Wednesday, Toronto’s official Patty Day, garnering reactions from fans of the restaurant.

Etalk’s Tyrone Edwards had shared a post about the news on his Instagram, and it just so happened to catch Champagnepapi’s attention.

“I’ll buy Randy’s right now,” commented Drake, leading many followers to remain hopeful that something can be done to save the iconic spot.

Randy’s Patties has been a staple of the Little Jamaica community, serving up some of the best and most delicious patties since 1979.

Line ups that wrap around its block have even started outside the restaurant, just hours after it announced its closure.

Though it’s not set in stone whether or not Drake will actually buy and save the restaurant from closure, Randy’s Patties has its Instagram filled with comments begging the artist to help.

But for now, they will officially close on Saturday, February 26.