Science World is bringing back Nano Nuptial wedding celebrations

Science World is known for offering creative, educational, and downright cool exhibits and guides for the nerds in all of us. Situated in Vancouver’s iconic False Creek, they announced today that they’re bringing back their wedding celebrations at the Green Roof Terrace.

Science World calls them “Nano Nuptials,” and the venue offers a stunning view of the False Creek skyline.

Masks will continue to be mandatory for staff and visitors ages six and up for the safety of those who have yet to be vaccinated.

“It’s clear based on the data that the Province’s immunization roll out is helping to keep case numbers down so we are thrilled to offer our visitors more options and excitement during their visit to the dome,” said Tracy Redies, president and CEO of Science World.

She added that they’ll proceed to remain cautious, and protect their staff and their customers.

Step 3 doesn’t affect any other areas of operation for the dome, but they are increasing centre capacity, and are also going to increase group bookings for up to 10 people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Science World (@scienceworldca)

Dates for the wedding events are currently being scheduled from July through to September, and the rate of $2,500 doesn’t include food or beverage service. You’ll also need to provide your own officiant.

The rate does include a sound system, sanitizing stations, a six-foot table and easel for welcome signage, venue staff, and coat racks.

As a bonus, if you book for 2022 or 2023, you can receive up to 15% off.

More information is available here.