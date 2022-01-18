Dr. Bonnie Henry takes aim at vaccine misinformation Facebook posts

Turns out, Facebook isn’t the best place to get your medical information, according to the province’s top doctor.

In a live COVID-19 update on Tuesday, January 18, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry took a moment to address vaccine misinformation spread on social media.

“Credible, scientific sources for information are vital to making those important decisions for yourself and your family about your health,” said Dr. Henry. “So, I strongly encourage people to not pay attention to many of the things that are spreading on social media and Facebook.”

According to Dr. Henry, your first source of information on your health should come from your doctor and your pharmacist.

Dr. Henry encouraged British Columbians to use the BCCDC website to learn more about vaccines and vaccine safety. Plus, Science Up First puts out content that uses real science to combat fake misinformation.

“These are places you can go to help understand where some of these kernels of information that get twisted around happen.”

“When things change, it can sometimes lead us to believe that we’ve been wrong about things,” said Dr. Henry. “But really, it’s about adapting and understanding as we go.”

“So there is a few things that are really, I can say unequivocally, vaccines do not change your DNA. Vaccines do not affect fertility, now – or in the future. Vaccines do protect you from infection.”

On Monday, January 17, the province announced that there had been 5,625 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 299,146.

With files from Amir Ali