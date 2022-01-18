Surrey opens up new appointment-only, drive-through rapid test site

It just got easier to get your hands on a rapid test in Metro Vancouver.

According to a release from Fraser Health Authority, the newly opened Surrey Bear Creek Rapid Test Distribution Centre is set to massively expand COVID-19 testing capacity.

During the Omicron wave, people in Metro Vancouver have experienced hours-long wait times to get tested.

This new drive-through service is by appointment only, and it will help make sure that those who require testing will be able to efficiently book and receive a test.

Fraser Health partnered with the City of Surrey to open the centre at 13750 – 88 Avenue in Surrey. It’s open as of Tuesday, January 18, seven days a week from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

You must have an appointment to go, and you’ll be turned away if you don’t.

Those with appointments will get a take-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test kit.

If you need a test, first complete BC’s COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool to make sure you require one.

Then, you can book an appointment in Fraser Health to get access to a test.

Fraser Health says the new distribution centre is expected to hand out 750 rapid tests every day.

In December, Daily Hive reached out to the Ministry of Health, which said that they’re “seeing an increased number of people getting tested and are aware there may be longer than anticipated wait times at some COVID-19 testing sites, including in the Lower Mainland.”

The ministry strongly advises asymptomatic people to refrain from accessing testing services to allow frontline providers to prioritize care for those who are most likely to be infected.

For more information on COVID-19 testing available in BC, you can check out the BCCDC website.

With files from Daily Hive Staff