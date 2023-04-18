Large police presence at hospital after downtown New Westminster shooting

Where the shooting took place. (Google Maps)

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown New West on Tuesday afternoon.

At around noon, officers with the New Westminster Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred near the 700 block of Carnarvon Street.

According to a statement from New West police, the shooting and subsequent response from officers resulted in a significant police presence at Royal Columbian Hospital.

The 700 block of Carnarvon Street is a short distance away from Royal Columbian Hospital, with Google Maps suggesting it’s approximately a 10-minute drive. This specific strip on Carnarvon Street is also where the New West law courts are located.

New West police say that a man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and that two suspects are currently in police custody. The Major Crime Unit has since taken over the conduct of the investigation.

There are no details of whether the shooting was random or a targeted attack.

The New West Police Department says that the investigation is currently in its early stages, and witnesses who haven’t spoken to police are being asked to call investigators.

Witnesses can reach the Major Crime Unit investigators at 604-529-2430.

We’ve reached out to New West police for more information.