Free public #VanWiFi hotspot locations in the Downtown Eastside, as of March 2024. (City of Vancouver)

There could be improved free public WiFi within the Downtown Eastside, following Vancouver City Council’s unanimous decision on Wednesday to approve a member motion on addressing service gaps targeting individuals with low incomes or who are experiencing homelessness.

The approved motion specifically directs City staff to report back by late 2024 with a plan, timeline, and budget for improving free public WiFi in the Downtown Eastside.

This includes engaging with community/social service organizations, local businesses, BC Housing, and non-profit housing operators about adding WiFi access points, and potentially discussing with other organizations and business improvement associations in the area on offering free public WiFi access.

“WiFi access is really critical for strengthening social supports, as well as access to a whole range of services and supports that help people remain or get healthy, stay stable, and access knowledge, employment, healthcare, and more,” said OneCity councillor Christine Boyle, who put forward the motion, during today’s public meeting.

“Digital access is key to so much for what we do, especially for folks with limited incomes where a data plan or ongoing cellular plan may not fit within their monthly budgets, certainly not on a pretty tight social assistance budget. Access to WiFi can be an absolute life safer in reducing social isolation and allowing people to stay in touch with their family and building strong social networks.”

In her motion, Boyle notes that online connectivity provides people with access to the municipal government’s shelter hotline, doctor and nurse hotlines, drug toxicity alerts, addictions withdrawal management, and various other support services relating to overdose response and prevention.

An amendment by ABC councillor Lenny Zhou to direct City staff to work with the private telecommunications providers in expanding free WiFi services in the Downtown Eastside was also approved.

The City of Vancouver first launched its free WiFi network, called #VanWiFi, nearly a decade ago, beginning with a partnership with Shaw, now known as Rogers.

In addition to providing free public WiFi at community/recreational centres and libraries, #VanWiFi is also offered at a number of City-owned social housing buildings, select Mobi bike share stations, and other areas of the Downtown Eastside, including locations that are inside businesses, pharmacies, shops, restaurants, cafes, and the offices of community organizations.

Over the years, some of these WiFi hotspots have been terminated from the closure or changeover of businesses and other partners.

Currently, the municipal government offers about 520 free public WiFi locations through both Rogers and Telus.