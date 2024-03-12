Covenant House Vancouver to expand youth mental health and addictions programs

Covenant House's expansion buildings of the 2022-built 1280 Seymour Street (left) and the 2019-built 1302 Seymour Street (right) in downtown Vancouver. (BC Housing)

Starting in June 2024, Covenant House Vancouver will expand its support programs for young people experiencing homelessness and mental health and addiction challenges.

Its facility in downtown Vancouver will add 28 new youth community care beds for individuals between the ages of 16 and 24.

Called the “Sanctuary” program, this will be Covenant House’s lowest barrier support system, providing beds for high-risk young people, including five beds reserved for hospital emergency-room referrals.

In addition to the beds, there will be a high degree of wrap-around support for these young individuals with significant addiction challenges and/or undiagnosed or untreated mental health issues. A total of 33 new full-time employees will be hired for the program, including youth workers, peer support workers, a social worker, and a counsellor.

In addition to the beds and in-building amenities, there will be addiction treatment supports designed for youth, primary care health services, peer and clinical support, daily meals, access to computers, connections to long-term care and support programs, and direct connections to income assistance.

“The Covenant House Vancouver team is dedicated to serving youth in our community with relentless support, unconditional love and utmost respect,” said Deb Lester, executive director of Covenant House Vancouver, in a statement. “The opening of the Sanctuary program will offer young people the support they need to meet them where they are in their journey toward health and wellness.”

Based on the 2023 province-wide homeless counts, 8% of the individuals recorded were under the age of 25, and nearly half of those counted first experienced homelessness as a youth.

The provincial government is providing about $5 million in funding over two years to operate Covenant House’s new program.

“At-risk children and young people who face mental-health and substance-use challenges need a safe and supportive place to live that connects them with the care they need to start their healing journey,” said Jennifer Whiteside, BC Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.