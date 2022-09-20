TransportationUrbanized

BC Ferries installs free WiFi at 14 more terminals

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
Sep 20 2022, 8:20 pm
BC Ferries' Nanaimo Harbour terminal. (Google Maps)

Free WiFi is now available at 14 additional BC Ferries terminals, bringing the total number of WiFi-enabled terminals to 21.

The free WiFi connectivity program for the ferry terminals was first announced in Summer 2021, with the provincial government covering $1.5 million of the total cost of $1.7 million.

As of late Summer 2022, the additional terminals now installed with free WiFi are:

  • Alert Bay
  • Buckley Bay
  • Denman Island East
  • Descanso Bay
  • Heriot Bay
  • Long Harbour
  • Lyall Harbour
  • Nanaimo Harbour
  • Otter Bay
  • Port Hardy
  • Sturdies Bay
  • Vesuvius Bay
  • Village Bay
  • Whaletown

Terminals already equipped with free WiFi include Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Departure Bay, Horseshoe Bay, Duke Point, Langdale, and Saltery Bay.

The WiFi at terminals spans the terminal building interiors, passenger lounges, vehicle holding compounds, and parking lots. BC Ferries states its new WiFi infrastructure is “reliable” and “high-speed.”

While BC Ferries has added free WiFi to terminals, it removed free WiFi onboard vessels of several routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast. The ferry corporation explained, “it is not possible to improve the WiFi service on our ferries to the level expected by users, and we continually receive complaints about the quality and reliability of the service.”

