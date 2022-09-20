BC Ferries installs free WiFi at 14 more terminals

Free WiFi is now available at 14 additional BC Ferries terminals, bringing the total number of WiFi-enabled terminals to 21.

The free WiFi connectivity program for the ferry terminals was first announced in Summer 2021, with the provincial government covering $1.5 million of the total cost of $1.7 million.

As of late Summer 2022, the additional terminals now installed with free WiFi are:

Alert Bay

Buckley Bay

Denman Island East

Descanso Bay

Heriot Bay

Long Harbour

Lyall Harbour

Nanaimo Harbour

Otter Bay

Port Hardy

Sturdies Bay

Vesuvius Bay

Village Bay

Whaletown

Terminals already equipped with free WiFi include Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Departure Bay, Horseshoe Bay, Duke Point, Langdale, and Saltery Bay.

The WiFi at terminals spans the terminal building interiors, passenger lounges, vehicle holding compounds, and parking lots. BC Ferries states its new WiFi infrastructure is “reliable” and “high-speed.”

While BC Ferries has added free WiFi to terminals, it removed free WiFi onboard vessels of several routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast. The ferry corporation explained, “it is not possible to improve the WiFi service on our ferries to the level expected by users, and we continually receive complaints about the quality and reliability of the service.”