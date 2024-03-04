A fierce battle is shaping up for who will represent the BC NDP in the riding of Vancouver-Little Mountain in the general provincial election later in 2024.

Christine Boyle and Andrea Reimer both announced today they are seeking the BC NDP’s nomination to be the party’s candidate to run as the MLA of the riding.

Boyle is a sitting Vancouver city councillor under the OneCity Vancouver party, while Reimer was a city councillor between 2008 and 2018 under the Vision Vancouver party. In more recent years, following her time in municipal political office, Reimer has served on the board of directors for the University of British Columbia and TransLink.

Following a redrawing of the provincial riding boundaries last year, the Vancouver-Little Mountain riding is being revived from absorbing some of the geography of the existing ridings of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, Vancouver-Fairview, Vancouver-False Creek, Vancouver-Langara, and Vancouver-Kensington. Furthermore, Vancouver-Little Mountain is the renaming of Vancouver-Fairview.

It was also announced today that George Heyman, the MLA for Vancouver-Fairview since 2013, will not be running in this year’s election.

“I’ve spent many years working on issues that matter to residents in Little Mountain and across Vancouver and BC. I’m grateful to the many folks who have encouraged me to put my name forward. I look forward to connecting with even more folks in the weeks and months to come,” wrote Boyle in her announcement on X.

“I want to add that the strength of the BC NDP as a movement is clear when we see healthy, positive nomination races. I look forward to the debate of ideas and the campaign — and sending good wishes to my fellow candidate for nomination, Andrea Reimer.”

Boyle adds that she will continue her responsibilities as a city councillor throughout the nomination race. She was first elected as a city councillor in 2018.

If Boyle were to win the MLA seat, this would trigger a by-election to fill the seat she vacates in Vancouver City Council. In a statement reacting to Boyle’s announcement, OneCity states they plan to run a strong by-election campaign if she secures the MLA seat.

Heyman, who is currently the BC Minister of Environment and Climate Change, also took the opportunity to endorse Reimer in his announcement.

“I love Little Mountain. These communities are where I’ve lived and worked for years. And as a New Democrat, I’m proud of the work our NDP government has done to make life better for the people who live here,” said Reimer in a statement.

“But I also know, as you do, just how much we have left to do. Maybe I see the gaps as well as the strengths because I lived them: being adopted out of my community, seeing the challenges my working-class parents faced, living on the streets in my youth, being renovicted more than a dozen times… and the profound new perspective I’ve gained from reconnecting with my birth family and Indigenous culture.”

The date for the election has yet to be confirmed, but it will be held by October 2024 at the very latest.