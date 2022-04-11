News

Several people rescued after structure fire in Gastown (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Apr 11 2022, 6:28 pm
Several people rescued after structure fire in Gastown (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Daily Hive

A large fire broke out Monday morning in Gastown, as the neighbourhood was shrouded in a large plume of smoke.

The smoke could be seen from across the water after the fire started near Abbott and Water Street.

Fire in Gastown seen from the North Shore

Fire in Gastown seen from the North Shore/Rhys Shields

In a tweet, the Vancouver Police Department urged motorists to stay away from the area.

A tweet from Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry showed firefighters on the scene battling the blaze. Fry told Daily Hive that several people were rescued by firefighters from the top floor.

A spokesperson from the Flying Pig told Daily Hive that as of around 12 pm on Monday, the fire was still going strong.

“We have evacuated, that’s all for now.”

The Flying Pig is located at 102 Water Street, inside the impacted building.

gastown fire

Daily Hive

According to BC Hydro, the Gastown fire has led to the loss of power in the surrounding area.

gastown fire

BC Hydro

Daily Hive has reached out to the VPD and Vancouver Fire Rescue for more information.

As of 1 pm, crews are still actively battling the blaze. Video seems to suggest that a large portion of the roof has been destroyed in the fire.

More to come…

