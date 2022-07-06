If there’s one thing we love, it’s a cafe with a concept – especially when that concept happens to be tropical palms and Malibu-beach-inspired.

The Palm Coffee Trailer has been operating in Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre since 2021, serving up hot espresso drinks, creative iced drinks, and waffle treats out of a converted horse trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the palm (@thepalmcoffeetrailer)

The spot, run and co-owned by 23-year-old Natalie, became popular for its photo-worthy drinks and sweet, California vibes.

Now, The Palm is expanding to have its very own brick-and-mortar space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the palm (@thepalmcoffeetrailer)

The Palm Cafe will still be located at Highstreet, but with its own storefront, where it can continue to serve more of its signature offerings, like pineapple slush drinks, a Pink Palm with vanilla sweet cream, and key lime frappucinos.

The trailer will continue to operate, popping up around the Fraser Valley and available for special events (like weddings!).

The cafe is slated to have its grand opening on Friday, July 29.

Address: Highstreet Shopping Centre (exact address TBA), Abbotsford

Phone: 604-309-8928

Instagram