PM announces double GST tax credit, new dental plan, housing top-up program

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a number of new programs, including the launch of a new dental care program, doubling the GST tax credit temporarily, and a housing top-up to help people afford rent.

The announcement came on Tuesday morning in a video presser. The programs are meant to address the rising cost of living for Canadians.

“We’re going to provide relief for the middle class and families who need it most – and put more money back in your pockets,” the PM tweeted.

Here’s the lowdown on all of that.

Double GST tax credit

As per one of the deals that took place between the Liberal government and the New Democratic Party (NDP), Canada is now guaranteeing doubled GST credits for at least six months.

Around 12 million Canadians could be eligible for this.

According to the PM, this will provide “hundreds of dollars” to half of all Canadian families and half of all seniors across the country.

The plan is aimed at helping Canadians afford the cost of living as inflation peaks. “For example, parents with two kids could receive up to an extra $467,” said Trudeau.

New dental plan

The NDP signed a confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals back in March this year. It entailed that the New Democrats would help keep Trudeau’s Liberal government in power until 2025 if certain conditions were met.

One of these conditions was the provision of a dental care program and Pharmacare for all Canadians.

Last month, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh declared that he will end the deal with the Liberals if the NDP’s end of the conditions are not met.

“As promised earlier this year, we’re moving forward on dental care,” said the PM on Tuesday. “This is the first step outlined in the supply-and-confidence agreement to develop a national dental care program. We aim to have that program started for those under 18 persons with disabilities and seniors by the end of 2023, with the full program completed by 2025.”

Housing top-up program

The federal government will also provide a one-time $500 top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit Program.

Those currently receiving hundreds of dollars in housing benefits each month through the program can also apply to receive this additional support. The Liberal government had introduced and continues to co-fund the housing benefit plan with provinces and territories.

The federal top-up would reach hundreds of thousands more low-income renters with around 1.8 million Canadians eligible for it.

This support is an addition to Canada’s comprehensive housing plan the feds have been talking about for the last few months.

Last week, the government announced a historic partnership with First Nations in BC that will create nearly 3,000 homes as a first step on their way to 6,000 homes in the coming years in Vancouver.

“In the budget, we laid out a plan that will help you save for your first home with a Tax-Free Savings Account, and also crackdown on speculation, and earlier this month we announced funding to rapidly build 1000s affordable, affordable units right across the country while we pilot a new rent to own program,” the PM said.

“In addition, this all of this builds on other actions our government is taking to make life more affordable for everyone.”