A Vancouver man is publicly shaming DoorDash for littering flyers all over Vancouver — a practice he says is excessive and wasteful.

Stephen Armstrong, a concerned community member, reached out to Daily Hive and shared that he’s been making videos of DoorDash flyers placed on vehicles around the city.

He’s upset because those flyers have become litter all over Vancouver streets, and he has the proof.

What’s more, Armstrong says the flyer distribution practices violate Vancouver bylaws.

“Once I saw one, I saw two, I saw three, I saw four,” Armstrong said.

In an interview with Daily Hive, Armstrong said he’s hoping to strike up a conversation about sustainable marketing and the hope that companies like DoorDash remain accountable and responsible for the environment around us.

He also contacted DoorDash, which hasn’t responded to his concerns.

Armstrong acknowledges that distributing flyers is common, but there’s a right and wrong way to do it. He told Daily Hive that when you’re putting it in someone’s mailbox, they can at least put it in the recycling box immediately.

“When you’re putting them on cars, they just end up on the street.”

He also did some research on Vancouver’s bylaws about flyer distribution.

“Section 2849c, 84-85 of the city’s bylaws explicitly prohibits the placement of unauthorized advertisements on vehicles. These illegal flyers not only infringe upon the rights of vehicle owners but also pose a significant threat to our environment and contribute to excessive litter on our streets,” he told Daily Hive.

The bylaw states:

“Depositing Rubbish or Refuse (1) No person shall deposit upon any street or other public place, any rubbish, sweepings, leaves, construction or demolition debris, paper, handbills, refuse or other discarded materials or things. (2) An owner, registered owner, lessee or operator of a vehicle must not cause, permit, suffer or allow that vehicle to be used in the depositing of any rubbish, sweepings, leaves, construction or demolition debris, paper, handbills, refuse or other discarded materials or things upon a street.”

Armstrong is concerned that the flyers infringe on the rights of vehicle owners and “pose a significant threat to our environment and contribute to excessive litter on our streets.”

The flyers also don’t look like they’re meant for cars, as there’s a cut-out that suggests they’re meant to be placed on a door knob of a home.

Armstrong’s videos demonstrate the excessive littering of the DoorDash flyers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Armstrong (@stephen.l.armstrong)

“Likely a small mistake by a local agency but a BIG one for our communities,” Armstrong notes on his Instagram video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Armstrong (@stephen.l.armstrong)

Most responses to his concerns have been supportive of Armstrong’s actions.

“I’m glad someone cares about the environment, thanks for doing your part,” said one response.

Regarding solutions, one of Armstrong’s options was using a digital campaign or a billboard, which he says is cheaper, less wasteful and more effective.

We’ve contacted DoorDash and the City of Vancouver for more information.