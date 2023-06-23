If you’ve recently bought frozen blackberries from Whole Foods, you’re going to want to pay attention.

The 365 Whole Foods Market brand of organic frozen blackberries have been recalled due to “possible Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

This affects all products distributed in both BC and Ontario.

Folks are being warned against consuming, using, selling, serving, or distributing the frozen blackberries in question.

According to the report, “Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

Some symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

If you think you may have become sick from the recalled products, you’re advised to contact your healthcare provider.