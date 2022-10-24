Donations pour for loved ones of RCMP officer killed in tragic altercation

Over $75,500 has been raised to support the family and friends of the Burnaby RCMP officer killed on duty.

Last week, Burnaby RCMP revealed that an officer, Constable Shaelyn Yang, was murdered following an altercation with a camper at Broadview Park.

Mounties said Yang became entangled during the altercation, which resulted in her being stabbed and the camper being shot.

She was only 31 years old.

A GoFundMe was later created to support the Mounties’ loved ones.

“After this devastating and tragic loss, Shaelyn and her family are now the ones who need our help,” the fundraiser reads. “Any donations will be used towards Shaelyn’s arrangements and to help her family’s finances while grieving. She is survived by her loving spouse and family.”

Constable Shaelyn Yang Regimental number 66231 Loving wife, sister, daughter, friend… Our hero. Troop 8 Forever with us ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5386Unm4lF — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) October 19, 2022

Friends and family describe Yang as compassionate, non-judgmental, and a person with “an extraordinary gift for lifting others up.”

“What set Shaelyn apart was her heart and its capacity to help and care for others,” the fundraiser continues. “Her innate spirit of putting others before herself was what led her to dedicate her life to service. After serving as a full-time volunteer with Richmond RCMP’s Victim Services unit, Shaelyn started RCMP training in June 2019 and was posted at the Burnaby Detachment upon graduation.”

Yang’s actions throughout her life have proved “heroes do exist,” the fundraiser adds.

The GoFundMe’s $50,000 goal has been surpassed by over $25,500 as of Monday morning.

Alongside generous donations, messages of support and empathy have poured in.

Many have commented their thanks for Yang’s service and commitment to the community.

“Thank you for your service in keeping our community safe. May your loved ones be comforted with the support of those who you served. You will not be forgotten,” one person writes.

Meanwhile, others have offered their condolences.

“You will inspire others to follow in your path with your purity of heartful giving and selflessness in sacrifice. We thank you constable Yang for your courage and service. Condolences to your family with the deepest of regrets. Rest in peace,” the message reads.