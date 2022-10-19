Murder charges approved in stabbing of Burnaby RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang

A man has been hit with murder charges following yesterday’s incident at Burnaby’s Broadview Park that resulted in the death of a Burnaby RCMP officer, Constable Shaelyn Yang.

The BC Prosecution Service has announced that first-degree murder charges were approved against Jongwon Ham following the homicide of 31-year-old Yang.

“The offence is alleged to have occurred on October 18 at or near Burnaby,” said the BC Prosecution Service in a statement.

“The accused made a first appearance today and was remanded to November 2. As the matter is now before the court the BCPS will have no further comment at this time.”

Yesterday, Yang and a City of Burnaby employee attended a situation at Broadview Park involving a camper. While the details are sparse, at some point, an altercation took place, which led to an entanglement of the camper and Yang.

The tragic result saw Yang stabbed to death.

Constable Shaelyn Yang Regimental number 66231 Loving wife, sister, daughter, friend… Our hero. Troop 8 Forever with us ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5386Unm4lF — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) October 19, 2022

An outpouring of support ensued, with leaders around the country tweeting their condolences, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

I’m incredibly saddened to hear about the killing of a @BurnabyRCMP officer. My thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer – I am keeping you in my thoughts during this terrible time. https://t.co/E2xdbYOvI1 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2022

Yang was a member of the RCMP mental health and outreach team and someone RCMP officers described as a compassionate person who cared a lot about her community. She started as a volunteer in Richmond, where she also lived.

RCMP Commissioner Dwayne McDonald called the event tragic and senseless.