Emergency responders pay tribute to RCMP officer stabbed to death (VIDEOS)

Emergency responders paid tribute to slain Burnaby RCMP officer Constable Shaelyn Yang Tuesday night.

Dozens of emergency vehicles from the Vancouver Police, Fire Rescue Services, Transit Police, and more drove in a procession down 12th Avenue in Vancouver from Vancouver General Hospital, almost reaching Boundary Road.

The tribute was solemn, with just the hum of the vehicles and flashing police lights filling the street that night.

Yang died in a fatal stabbing at a city park near Canada Way and Willingdon Avenue.

Burnaby RCMP revealed that she was murdered following an altercation with a camper at Broadview Park.

According to the BC RCMP, Yang became entangled during the altercation, which resulted in her being stabbed and the camper being shot.

She was only 31 years old.

The homeless camper who was shot is in hospital but expected to survive.

Yang was a member of the RCMP mental health and outreach team and someone RCMP officers described as a compassionate person who cared a lot about her community. She started as a volunteer in Richmond, where she also lived.

Daily Hive spoke with Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley, who said the incident began when a city worker approached a person camping in Broadview Park.

Hurley suggests that the worker, a City of Burnaby employee within the parks department, approached the camper to help them find housing and ask them to move “hopefully into a shelter.”

We are devastated to hear of the death of a Burnaby RCMP member today in the line of duty.

Our thoughts are with her family, friends, fellow RCMP members and civilian staff during this terrible time. — Burnaby Mayor’s Office (@MayorofBurnaby) October 18, 2022

“They went to check on the person, as would be normal for our team,” Hurley said, adding that is when the incident occurred.

According to Hurley, mental health support will be extended to all City of Burnaby staff.

“A young police officer went to work this morning and unfortunately didn’t go home this evening. And that’s devastating for all of us,” Hurley said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has been deployed and has taken over the investigation.

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali.