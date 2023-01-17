FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Don Restaurant: Vancouver's new spot for Asian fusion eats

Jan 17 2023, 9:29 pm
Don Restaurant: Vancouver's new spot for Asian fusion eats
Don Restaurant | Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

A new spot for Asian fusion eats is gearing up to open in Kitsilano next month: Don Restaurant.

The eatery says it’s going to offer patrons elevated cuisine when it launches in February.

Chef Victor He is at the helm of the kitchen here. He also happens to be the co-founder of the poke chain Pokey Okey.

“A great deal of effort, heart, and soul was infused into this project and we are incredibly excited to share it with you,” says He.

Don Restaurant has not shared an opening date just yet. We’ll keep you posted when it does.

