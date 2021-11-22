FoodFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Domino's is offering 50% off all pizzas this week across Canada

Nov 22 2021, 7:15 pm
Domino's is offering 50% off all pizzas this week across Canada
Mondays can suck sometimes, but this fire deal from Domino’s might brighten up your week.

The pizza chain has a half-priced promo worth looking into. From now until November 25, 2021, folks can enjoy 50% off all pizzas from participating Domino’s locations across the country.

Now, that’s a deal you can’t say no to!

This offer is an online exclusive, and the code 87FB must be used at checkout to proceed with the half-off deal.

Run, don’t walk, and get your hands on some cheesy goodness for half the price.

