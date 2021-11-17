Ben's Original now available in Canada with new a name and packaging

Over a year after announcing its name change, Ben’s Original products are now available at retailers across Canada.

Mars Food Canada committed to rebranding the name (from Uncle Ben’s to Ben’s Original) last year to help end racial bias and injustices.

Now the product can be found on shelves across the country with its new name and packaging.

“Everyone deserves to feel welcomed, heard, and have access to nutrias food. Ben’s Original is not just a packaging change; it comes with a new ambition to actively create a more inclusive future,” said Eric Huston, the Market Director of Mars Food Canada.

“We knew when we pledged to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand that it meant more than simply changing our name. Enhancing equity and inclusion means committing to actions that help deliver true equity to underserved communities across Canada.”

The brand is also making efforts to enhance inclusion and equity with the launch of the Seat at the Table Fund in Canada. The new scholarship program aims to create opportunities for under-represented and equity-deserving communities who want to pursue a career in the culinary industry.

According to the release, the company will partner with four top culinary schools across Canada to provide $200,000 in scholarships over the next two years. The funding will go to students who identify as Black, Indigenous or persons of colour and will help “mitigate financial barriers and successfully complete their education.”

Other brands such as Cream of Wheat and PepsiCo, and Quaker, who own the Aunt Jemima brand, now Pearl Milling Company, made announcements back in 2020, stating that they would make similar changes to its name and image.