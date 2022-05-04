Dolly Parton inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite refusing the honour earlier

Country music living legend Dolly Parton has finally been added to the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, just under two months after politely declining the honour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2022 list of inductees, and it includes other major music industry names, such as Duran Duran, Eminem, and Lionel Richie.

On March 14, Parton had posted that although she was grateful and flattered to be nominated, she did not want to be inducted into the Hall as she felt like she hadn’t “earned the right” to be in the category.

She also added that she was concerned her nomination could split the fan vote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

But Parton’s mind, it appears, has changed since.

In an NPR interview published on Friday, the “Jolene” singer was asked, “What do you do if, despite your objections, you’re still inducted?”

“Well, I’ll accept gracefully. I would just say thanks, and I’ll accept it because the fans vote,” Parton said.

She also explained why she had bowed out before: “When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Non-rock acts have long been part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This year, rapper Eminem has been inducted, and comparatively, Parton inarguably comes closer to the definition of a rockstar.

The Southern belle has always been cautious with her politics, so we can see why she had humbly declined earlier.

Last year in February, Parton also rejected the idea of having a statue of her erected in her hometown of Tennessee.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” she had said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

The induction ceremony for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be held on November 5 at the Microsoft Theatre in LA.