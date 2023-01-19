10 dogs rescued from remote BC after owner was hospitalized (PHOTOS)

The SPCA overcame a challenging journey to take in 10 dogs left on a remote property without food or water after their owner was hospitalized.

According to the BC SPCA, it had spoken to a man in the hospital in Edmonton who asked if the society could take care of his malamute/husky cross dogs. This was because he was not sure when he would be returning home, and there was no one else that could help them.

However, the snowy winter conditions and the remote property meant it would be a challenging journey. Senior officer Eileen Drever said the SPCA was forced to create a creative solution to make it into the property that was more than two hours north of Fort St. John.

“Access to the property is about 150 metres from a main road, and the dogs were kept tethered outdoors further in on the property,” she explained.

The SPCA hired a cargo plane that could carry six dogs in crates between Fort St. John and Prince George, and the remaining four were transported by road.

As soon as the dogs saw SPCA officers approach, the society said, “They were so excited to see people,” adding the dogs barked frantically.

“Thankfully, we were alerted to the situation, and our officers were able to reach the property to provide food and water and to do an initial health inspection on the dogs,” Drever said, adding that the dogs are doing well and are in good health.

“We’re just relieved that we were able to get them off that remote property and somewhere safe and warm where they will receive the ongoing care and attention that they need.”