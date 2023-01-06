More than sixty dogs are now safely in the care of the BC SPCA after they were taken from an overcrowded, unsanitary home.

On Thursday, January 5, BC SPCA animal protection officers removed 63 dogs from a property in Mission.

An individual who claimed to be operating a rescue organization is under investigation after dozens of neglected dogs were discovered “suffering from a range of medical and behavioural welfare concerns,” according to the BC SPCA.

Vets have looked at the dogs and they’re now being cared for by the SPCA. The dogs were mainly small to medium-sized and were a variety of different breeds.

One of 63 dogs seized from a home in Mission by the BC SPCA today. pic.twitter.com/oMDV3C06yK — Sar (@SarahRoseWords) January 5, 2023

BC SPCA’s Eileen Drever said in a release that they work closely with tons of reputable rescue organizations and support their work.

“However, in cases where an individual or group causes or allows animals to be in distress, we have to ensure that these animals are protected and receive the care that they urgently need,” said Drever.

A friendly dog, one of 63 seized by the BC SPCA from an overcrowded home in Mission, is safe in custody now. pic.twitter.com/px5DEpKDdQ — Sar (@SarahRoseWords) January 5, 2023

According to Drever, the animals were being kept in “substandard” conditions in a garage and in different rooms.

“Some of the issues involved unsanitary conditions, overcrowding, and high ammonia levels from urine,” says Drever.

Now, the animals are in protective custody while the investigation continues.

To learn more and help support the BC SPCA‘s efforts, you can visit their website.