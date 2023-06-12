Some drivers really think they own the road and others apparently think they own the sidewalk, too.

A massive Chevrolet pickup truck was seen driving on the seawall this weekend in Coal Harbour, and passersby had to move over to get out of the way.

A Daily Hive reader shared a video of the incident, where the grey truck is seen slowly driving with its hazard lights on. It slowly traverses the pedestrian side of the seawall in front of Cardero’s restaurant just before 12:30 pm Sunday.

The reader said the driver appeared to know they’d made a mistake and people on the busy walkway were telling him it wasn’t a road.

We hope the driver made it back to a real roadway safely but we still want to know how they made it onto the seawall in the first place.