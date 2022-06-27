Dog rescue says "pandemic puppies" desperately need new homes

Huge demand for dogs after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic created a new generation of pet owners – but now, some of them are giving up their pandemic puppies, creating a crisis for a local dog rescue.

On Monday, June 27, Vancouver dog rescue Fur Bae Rescue shared an urgent appeal for fosters, adopters, and supporters as the organization feels the “devastating effects from the surge of puppy purchases during the pandemic.”‘

Fur Bae Rescue co-founder Jenni Baynham said, “I have received a message every single day this week from owners wanting to surrender their dog.”

“We want to be able to help these dogs but we are already using all our resources to find fosters and adopters for the dogs who are currently in our care.

“We are in a very challenging situation and have no choice but to turn to paying for board and train services,” she said.

Turning to board and train services puts the organization further and further into the red as calls keep coming in from people wanting to surrender their young dogs.

Many of the dogs in their care have excellent temperaments and no behaviour issues and some are even purebreds.

“At the moment, there are three purebred huskies in the care of Fur Bae. The former owners would have shelled out many thousands of dollars for these dogs when they purchased them as puppies, but have since realized that in a post-pandemic world they are not able to properly look after them.”

The rescue told Daily Hive that they’ve noticed a trend amongst the dog owners where the dog doesn’t behave the way they want.

“It seems that when they were purchased or adopted during COVID-19 they did not realize how much work or training goes into having a dog – now, with changing schedules and working less from home people cannot manage and are not willing to deal with the consequences.”

“If anyone is unable to foster or adopt, a donation to the cause would be greatly appreciated,” said Fur Bae.

You can learn more about the rescue organization and its efforts to rehome unwanted pandemic puppies on its website.