Dog dies after reportedly being thrown from window in Vancouver's DTES

An investigation is underway in Vancouver after reports that a dog either fell or was thrown to its death in an incident inside a building in the Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police confirmed that the animal did not survive.

“This is a disturbing case that is under investigation, and we have been in contact with the SPCA’s Animal Cruelty Unit,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison told Daily Hive.

The animal was found dead near Main and East Hastings Streets on Friday afternoon.

“We have spoken to witnesses, reviewed video, and identified people who were in the room at the time. Our investigation is ongoing, and we continue to gather evidence to determine whether the dog fell or was thrown from the window,” Addison said.

The name and breed of the animal were not made public.