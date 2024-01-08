21-year-old killed in daytime weekend shooting in Coquitlam

Homicide investigators are looking into a daytime shooting that left on person dead on Saturday.

The violence broke out just after 4 pm near Westwood Street and Glen Drive. Coquitlam RCMP officers who responded found one man at the scene with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he died. His name hasn’t been released, but police say he was a 21-year-old from Coquitlam.

“This was a targeted shooting that happened in a busy area, with no regard for the safety of others,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release.

Police are also trying to see if this shooting is connected to any others that happened recently.

IHIT is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has dashcam footage of the area to come forward. IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at [email protected].