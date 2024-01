A helicopter travelling from Calgary is missing in BC, according to RCMP. (ESOlex/shutterstock)

RCMP says it’s been searching for a missing helicopter for about two days.

According to Mounties in Revelstoke, BC, it received a report Friday around 7 pm that a helicopter which had been travelling from Calgary “potentially crashed.”

“Search efforts are ongoing at this time in Glacier National Park to locate the aircraft,” Mounties said in a statement over the weekend.