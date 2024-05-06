Dog running on Cambie Bridge jumps in police car to escape rain

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is trying to reconnect a lost dog with her owner after she was picked up on the Cambie Bridge Sunday evening.

The cream-coloured pup was running loose near the south end of the Cambie Bridge around 7 pm, the force shared on social media.

When one officer stopped on the bridge, she jumped into the police cruiser for shelter.

“We’d love to get her back home,” the VPD said.

This little girl was running down the south end of the Cambie Street Bridge just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. One of our officers stopped and she jumped into the police car to warm up. She’s safe at the CoV Animal Services building on Raymur Ave and we’d love to get her back home. pic.twitter.com/aNf0V9L655 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 6, 2024

The dog is staying at the City of Vancouver Animal Services building on Raymur Avenue for now. Animal services can be reached at 604-873-7000.

This isn’t the first time police have helped a dog in distress. Back in 2020, officers helped when a drowning dog was revived with CPR in the West End.