6 unique activities for dogs around Metro Vancouver
If you have a high-energy dog that loves to work, you’re probably either pulling your hair out or trying to figure out how to further enrich their lives.
Here are some unique activities for dogs that your furry friends will enjoy. They might even learn a new trick or two!
Swimming Lessons
Did you know that 45 minutes of swimming equals three hours of dog walking? It’s a very efficient way to let your dog burn energy. If your dog is a little water-shy, there is a place that offers one-on-one swimming lessons in a private pool. Dog Swim Vancouver instructors help pups learn to love the water with positive reinforcement and play. They also have group swims where you can leave your dog for 45 minutes to swim with other water pups.
Address: 2213 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-362-7487
Agility/tricks classes
Watching dogs run an agility course is pretty mesmerizing because they really pick up the pace. Maybe your dog would like to try it? Raintown Dog Training in Olympic Village offers a five-class series of tricks classes to help your pup unleash its inner Super Dog.
Address: 194 W 3rd Avenue, Vancouver
Nose Work
Dogs have five times more scent receptors in their nose than humans do. It’s no surprise that dogs are tasked with sniffing out illegal substances or even disease. They also find sniffing quite stimulating and satisfying, so why not harness it? You can take your dog to training facilities like DogSmart, which offers K9 Nose Work classes at various levels.
Address: 8206 Ontario Street #100, Vancouver
Phone: 604-267-9500
Hiking/camping trips
I know, you can take them out yourself, but what if you’re strapped for time or not really into hiking? It doesn’t mean your dog should stay home. Indiana Bones Dog Adventures is just one of several dog walking companies that can take your pup on an adventure when you don’t want to. They can also take your dog camping.
Address: 2285 6th West #301, Vancouver
Phone: 778-885-7268
Herding
Some dogs are born to herd so here’s your chance to give them that opportunity. At Blue Collar Farm in Port Coquitlam, your dog can get lessons on sheep herding. Be sure to read their requirements before booking.
Address: 645 Laurier Avenue, Port Coquitlam
Phone: 604-817-0130
Frisbee
Frisbee is a fun activity to do with your dog, and the trainer at DogWorks is one of several who can help whip your pup into shape so you can play your own version of ultimate. If you think you’ve got what it takes, you can also join a K9 Toss and Fetch League and compete.
Address: 3133 Sumner Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 778-379-4024