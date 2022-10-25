Police responds to "500 people fighting in parking lot" — turns out to be Diwali party (VIDEO)

In a hilarious turn of events, a massive parking lot “fight” reported to police has turned out to be nothing but a bunch of Ontarians celebrating Diwali.

On Monday night, around 9:40 pm ET, Peel Regional Police received multiple reports about 400-500 people brawling in a parking lot in Mississauga’s Goreway Drive and Etude Drive area.

They responded immediately and even found one person with injuries, who was assessed by local paramedics. But that number is too low for a 500-person fight, wouldn’t you say?

FIGHT

– Goreway Dr / Etude Dr #Mississauga

– #PRP responded to reports of 400-500 people fighting in a parking lot

– #PRP located one person with injuries

– Male being assessed by @Peel_Paramedics

– #PRP remaining in the area as things have calmed down

– C/R 9:41pm

– 22-0357908 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 25, 2022

That’s because what police had just tried to raid was a huge Diwali party with fireworks, music, and dancing.

Lol ya ok. 500 people in a BRAWL and one person injured lmao.

Bullshit — Rob O 🇨🇦🇭🇷 (@duso27) October 25, 2022

“It’s no fight,” wrote Twitter user Harsh Choudhary, posting a video from the parking lot, where people can be seen dancing, enjoying music, and just having a classic Diwali celebration.

Mississauga laws allow at-home fireworks for Diwali, and you can get a permit if you want to hold a public display. It’s not known whether the partiers had a permit, but given that the nearby police station and fire station did not bother with the parking lot before reports of a fight, it’s likely a permit had already been acquired.

Of course, the racists came out and began to complain about every unrelated thing under the sun, from deportation and immigration laws to Indian students being “scammers.” Typical.

They are definitely a primitive culture, how is this fun, shooting fireworks for hrs, anyone with a proper upbringing would not do this for hrs, thank Trudeau for this. They shouldn’t be here, period. They don’t pay taxes on their rentals, they are scammers. — Rick Ancey (@Integrityhiway) October 25, 2022

“Deport these students,” said one buzzkill. “Thank your government for allowing them into the country where they can get away with everything,” wrote another.

Well, something smells funny, and shockingly, it’s not the smoke from fireworks. It’s racism.

And…trigger the hate. If it were a white celebration y’all would be there doing the same. — Howlin’muddywillie (@gasiorek_tim) October 25, 2022

