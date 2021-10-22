Bright and vibrant Diwali festival kicks off in Vancouver this weekend

The Diwali festival is a celebration that millions, if not billions, take part in worldwide, and festivities are kicking off in Vancouver this weekend in a big way.

Diwali is a festival of lights celebrated by people from the Hindu faith. However, the organizers at Diwali Fest want to break down cultural barriers and invite the larger community to take part.

According to event organizers, the word Diwali means “row of lighted lamps.” The light symbolizes good triumphing over evil, prosperity over poverty, and knowledge over ignorance.

Events will be held both online and in person. All in-person events will require guests to present a BC Vaccine Card.

The kickoff ceremony is on Saturday, October 23, with a Diwali Diya painting and art workshop that’s taking place at the Roundhouse Community Centre in Vancouver.

A Diya is a type of lamp, typically made from clay.

Next, on October 24, the Diwali Fest YouTube channel will be streaming a digital showcase, which includes music and dance performances featuring local artists.

Diwali Fest is also collaborating with the Vancouver Public Library for an event on October 28, which will feature a virtual story hour with Canadian author Anjali Joshi.

The signature event takes place on November 2, and it will be in the form of another virtual stream through the Diwali Fest YouTube channel. This event will feature music and dance performances by UBC Junoon, SFU Befikre, 604 Bhangra, Ruploops, SFU Bhangra and Flare Dance Co.

Finally, festivities wrap up on November 7, with a lunchtime event at Trout Lake Community Centre.

Find out more about the events and how to access them through Diwali Fest.