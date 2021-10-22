From Sailor Moon to Vivaldi: concerts by candlelight come to Vancouver

Soothing music in a candlelit church on a cold autumn night in Vancouver…How can you beat that?

Candlelight Concerts is holding a number of events around Vancouver over the next couple of months.

The candlelight concert series has something for everyone, as concert themes range from a tribute to Queen to the best of anime to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

There is also an event which will capture the magic of Hollywood through their epic film scores.

Candlelight Concerts hosts events in over 85 cities worldwide at more than 1,000 timeless venues, including two here in Vancouver; Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church, and Beaumont Studios.

You’ll be able to listen to the best of Queen or music from movies like Pulp Fiction, Lord of the Rings, and The Godfather, with ambience that can’t be beat.

Tickets range in prices depending on where you choose to sit, but start at $30, and church seating is split up into zones which vary in visibility.

Some of the events will also be taking place at Beaumont Studios, located at 316 West 5th Avenue.

Kerrisdale Presbyterian is located in the prestigious Shaughnessy neighbourhood, at 2733 West 41st Avenue.

The event has been a huge success in other parts of the world, and there are several shows taking place in other parts of Canada, including Montreal, and Alberta.

Tickets are selling fast, so you’ll have to act quick to grab a spot.

When: Variety of dates and times, see here for details

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church and Beaumont Studios

Price: $30 and up