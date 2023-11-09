5 colourful Diwali events to check out in Vancouver this weekend
The festival of lights is almost here!
Diwali, which originates in India but is celebrated across the world, takes place on November 12. And there are many local festivities with unique ways to celebrate.
Want a taste of Diwali in Metro Vancouver? Take a look below for our guide to five exciting events to get you in the spirit.
Diwali Winter Lighting Event
What: The POMO Museum is lighting up for Diwali with the help of a student from Moody Elementary who, along with their class, is learning about the festival. The lighting ceremony on Sunday, November 12, will also include free hot chocolate, and all are welcome.
When: November 12, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: POMO Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody
Cost: Free
Tamasha Diwali
What: Tamasha is throwing a huge Bollywood party at Hollywood Theatre to celebrate Diwali. The thrilling audio-visual dance experience is hosted in partnership with the UBC Indian Students’ Association as well as residents Raytrix, Shalv, and Kino-B. The dress code for the event is traditional.
When: November 12, 2023
Time: 9 pm to 1 am
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Diwali at Wesbrook Community Centre
What: The University Neighbourhoods Association hosts its annual Diwali Festival this weekend. Everyone is welcome to celebrate the festival of lights with dance, music and craft activities.
When: November 12, 2023
Time: 2 to 4:30 pm
Where: Wesbrook Community Centre – 3335 Webber Lane, Vancouver
Tickets: Free
West End Diwali Celebration
What: Gordon Neighbourhood House hosts a community Diwali celebration that begins with a kirtan led by Vancouver Community Kirtan. The event also includes a hearty community meal and a burning of sparkles outdoors for attendees to enjoy.
When: November 12, 2023
Time: 5 to 7:30 pm
Where: Gordon Neighbourhood House – 1019 Broughton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Register online
Diwali Boat Party Festival
What: Celebrate Diwali by cruising around the harbour on the two-level Burrard Queen while listening to live DJs playing the hottest Bollywood songs and traditional Diwali tunes. Traditional attire is highly recommended, and a delicious biryani dinner is included.
When: November 11, 2023
Time: 6 pm (boarding), 6:30 pm (departure)
Departs from: 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online