5 colourful Diwali events to check out in Vancouver this weekend

The festival of lights is almost here!

Diwali, which originates in India but is celebrated across the world, takes place on November 12. And there are many local festivities with unique ways to celebrate.

Want a taste of Diwali in Metro Vancouver? Take a look below for our guide to five exciting events to get you in the spirit.

What: The POMO Museum is lighting up for Diwali with the help of a student from Moody Elementary who, along with their class, is learning about the festival. The lighting ceremony on Sunday, November 12, will also include free hot chocolate, and all are welcome.

When: November 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: POMO Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: Free

What: Tamasha is throwing a huge Bollywood party at Hollywood Theatre to celebrate Diwali. The thrilling audio-visual dance experience is hosted in partnership with the UBC Indian Students’ Association as well as residents Raytrix, Shalv, and Kino-B. The dress code for the event is traditional.

When: November 12, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 1 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The University Neighbourhoods Association hosts its annual Diwali Festival this weekend. Everyone is welcome to celebrate the festival of lights with dance, music and craft activities.

When: November 12, 2023

Time: 2 to 4:30 pm

Where: Wesbrook Community Centre – 3335 Webber Lane, Vancouver

Tickets: Free

What: Gordon Neighbourhood House hosts a community Diwali celebration that begins with a kirtan led by Vancouver Community Kirtan. The event also includes a hearty community meal and a burning of sparkles outdoors for attendees to enjoy.

When: November 12, 2023

Time: 5 to 7:30 pm

Where: Gordon Neighbourhood House – 1019 Broughton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Register online

What: Celebrate Diwali by cruising around the harbour on the two-level Burrard Queen while listening to live DJs playing the hottest Bollywood songs and traditional Diwali tunes. Traditional attire is highly recommended, and a delicious biryani dinner is included.

When: November 11, 2023

Time: 6 pm (boarding), 6:30 pm (departure)

Departs from: 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online