If you are a lover of wine, we have got good news for you. The “first true wine village in Canada” is officially opening up in BC’s Okanagan region tomorrow.

It’s called District Wine Village. More specifically, it’s located near Oliver, BC, and it will be home to small craft producers who can operate their businesses without the need to invest in locations of their own.

It looks like an outdoor mall area, but just for wine…definitely one for the summer bucket list.

The Village will consist of 16 production facilities, an on-site vineyard, plenty of parking, and an amphitheatre that can fit up to 610 people — everything you need for a perfect wine experience.

Not only is it a cool space, but expect great wine options as the Okanagan is known for its many prestigious wineries.

Many well-known ones have already hopped on board, such as Winemaker’s CUT and Wapiti Cellars.

Nk’Mip Cellars, North America’s first Indigenous-owned and -operated winery, has also announced it will be a part of South Okanagan’s District Wine Village.

On top of that, they have a culinary experience centre where you can enjoy delicious food alongside your wine.

It’s set to open on June 18, after which it will be open daily from 11 am to 7 pm for the rest of June, so be sure to stop by.

Address: 100 Enterprise Way Oliver, BC

