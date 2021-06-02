Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Lover of wine and fantasy show vibes? This amazing winery in West Kelowna is giving off Renaissance castle realness, and we are loving it.

Located in a Kelowna vineyard, you can find Crown & Thieves winery at 3887C Brown Road, West Kelowna.

This place makes you feel like you just stepped back in time, and the photo opportunities seem endless, which is why once it’s safe to travel locally around BC, we think you should make a point to check it out.

This winery, which opened this past winter, is four storeys high and resembles the ruins of an old-world castle.

The inside is filled with beautiful ceiling murals and high bookshelves stocked with wine.

To top it all off, they even have a speakeasy in the basement — very Renaissance-meets-prohibition-era.

Jason Parkes, of the Jason Parkes Customs group, is behind the project design for this project.

His other wineries include the Hatch winery, Truck 59 Ciderhouse and Black Swift Winery.

Parkes did a great job of making this place a must-visit, people are already singing its praises and showing off their experiences on TikTok.

If you thought the decor was great, the wine is just another thing to look forward to.

Grab yourself a “Pinky Blinder” Rose, “Little Nipper” Pinot Gris, or “Roussanne” described as “Chardonnay on steroids.”

Post-pandemic, the winery will also make full use of its speakeasy bar.

Crown & Thieves is open 7 days a week from 11 am to 6 pm. Once it’s safe to travel locally, be sure to make a point to check out this spot.

Address: 3887C Brown Road, West Kelowna

Phone: 778-754-6968

Facebook | Instagram