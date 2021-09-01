BC Vaccine Card will be required in West Vancouver community centres

The District of West Vancouver is expanding services at several community and aquatic centres, and it will soon prohibit access to its facilities for those who do not have a BC Vaccine Card.

Effective September 13, and in line with the introduction of the first phase of the BC Vaccine Card, anyone 12 and over will need to have a provincially issued vaccine passport to access community services, which includes parents who are accompanying their children to or from a program.

Out-of-province and international visitors must have proof of a vaccination record and a valid government ID or passport.

Youth sports participants are exempt from the requirement, and spectators will once again be permitted to attend events.

Masks have been mandatory at all District of West Vancouver community facilities since August 25, when BC health officials reintroduced the mandate for all public indoor spaces. However, masks will not be required during physical activity or for guests with medical exemptions.

Aquatic centre change rooms will reopen as of September 7.

September 13 is when BC begins the first phase of the BC Vaccine Card, which will require residents to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.