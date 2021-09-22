Disney has adorable new inclusive Halloween costumes this fall

Everyone deserves to dress up like a superhero or a princess on Halloween.

In August, Disney announced they would be expanding their adaptive costumes and wheelchair cover sets for their 2021 fall collection.

The complete collection ranges from the cool and creative to the downright adorable.

“These adaptive features allow fans who use wheelchairs and have other accessibility needs to transform into some of their favourite characters across the Disney portfolio,” said Disney in a release.

The wheelchair-friendly costumes have stretch fabric and strategic openings that make getting dressed more accessible. Covers sets fit standard 24-inch wheelchairs, and they recommend that wheelchairs are operated by a helper with the cover attached.

New this year are the Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Adaptive Costume and the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume and Wheelchair Cover Set.

These looks join a whole host of adaptive costumes that will look great on Halloween night. Here are some of Disney’s best looks:

You can see the complete line of adaptive costumes and Halloween goodies on Disney’s online shop.