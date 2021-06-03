The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Fried chicken was made for eating in the sunshine.

Whether you’re chowing down on crispy fried chicken at the beach with the family, savouring juicy pieces with friends at the park, or enjoying both along with your favourite sides on the patio, there’s something so satisfying about fried chicken. And Vancouver has many tasty options to choose from.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on the fantastic dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

Here are seven must-visit fried chicken spots on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Mogu Fried Chicken has served Japanese street eats and crispy-fried goodness since 2012. Head over to their Commercial Drive location in East Vancouver for Signature Mogu Fried Chicken, Grilled Handheld Teriyaki Chicken, handhelds like ebi katsu sandwiches, and more.

Address: 1012 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-215-1778

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREWHALL (@brewhall)

BREWHALL is a craft brewery and beer hall that is loved for its fresh beer, fun atmosphere and of course its fried chicken. Visit them in Olympic Village and order crispy southern fried chicken, chicken and waffles, Korean chicken burger or the chicken + biscuits for dine-in or take-out.

Address: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8623

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HiFive Chicken (@hifive.chicken)

Hi Five Chicken serves fresh, juicy, and crispy fried chicken marinated with in-house sauces and special ingredients 24-hours a day. Visit their four locations across Metro Vancouver to try their fried and roasted chicken, sandwiches, wings, wedges, and classic sides.

Address: 203 SE Marine Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-327-4898

Address: 4361 Kingsway, #4B, Burnaby

Phone: 604-558-4361

Address: 5933 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-558-4361

Address: 8669 10th Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-540-9255

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yagger’s Kits (@yaggerskits)

Yaggers Kits serves homemade comfort food made fresh and in-house in a sports-themed restaurant and bar. Watch the game while dining on a crispy chicken po boy, cajun chicken cheddy sandwich, and their many varieties of free-run chicken wings.

Address: 2884 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-3002

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beach Ave Bar & Grill (@beachavebar)

Beave Ave Bar & Grill under Burrard Street Bridge offers a variety of West Coast-inspired dishes along with beautiful views of the seawall. Enjoy their fried chicken sandwich on the patio or order the fried chicken picnic to go.

Address: #1 1012 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-676-2337

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Henry’s Hip Eats is a popular Vietnamese Fusion Food Truck Trailer that stops in various locations during the week. Make sure to track them down to try their signature Vietnamese Fried boneless lemongrass chicken, which can be enjoyed by the pieces, in a taco, or in a sandwich or meal boxes.

Address: Various locations throughout the week updated online

Phone: 778-898-3565

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Ramen Gaoh is the newest restaurant of the Menya Kouji Group, the same folks behind The Ramen Butcher and Ramen Gojiro in Vancouver. In addition to their tasty miso ramen, Ramen Goah also serves delicious Chicken Karaage don to satisfy your appetite.

Address: 4518 E Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-5407

Facebook | Instagram