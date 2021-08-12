Dished Restaurant Guide: Must-visit Thai restaurants

The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Anytime is a perfect time for Thai food!

If you’re looking for authentic cuisine from the Kingdom of Thailand, we’ve got you covered! There are so many delicious Thai dishes to enjoy, from tasty noodle dishes to flavourful curries to crisp lettuce wraps.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has information on must-try dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

Here are some must-visit Thai restaurants on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baan Lao Fine Thai Cuisine (@baanlaosteveston)

BAAN LAO along the Steveston Boardwalk in Richmond believes that fresh and natural always tastes best. Visitors will enjoy their Signature Dinner Experience of Thai food, inventive cocktails and carefully curated wine and tea lists.

Address: 4100 Bayview Street, Richmond

Phone: 778-839-5675

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Thai House has been serving award-winning authentic Thai cuisine since 1986. The Lower Lonsdale staple caters to adventurist tastes and exotic desires, so treat yourself to panang curry, gai pad namman, and more!

Address: 116 Esplanade W, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-987-9911

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Elephant Thai (@pinkethai)

Pink Elephant Thai’s Downtown and Marine Gateway locations serve traditional Thai dishes in a sleek and unique dining experience. Start your meal off with Thai hot wings before diving into Khao Pad Sapparod. Then order your favourite drink to cap off your visit.

Address: 434 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-8800

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-646-8899

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram