Direct $169 flights from Vancouver to Cancun coming this fall

Flair just announced its new winter schedule and there are a ton of cheap flights to be had, but a roundtrip ticket to Mexico for less than $200 catches our eye the most.

On Tuesday, August 1, Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones and Chief Commercial Officer Garth Lund announced new Flair routes to sunny destinations. Starting October 29, 2023, Flair will operate daily flights from Vancouver to Cancun.

This Mexican destination on the Caribbean shores is typically more expensive to travel to from Vancouver than places like Puerto Vallarta. But now, there’s a budget-friendly way to get to this exciting destination where turquoise blue waters are waiting for you.

Flair’s business model prioritizes keeping the base fare as low as possible, offering a basic economy service. So, a $169 ticket gets you from A to B. You will pay more for luggage, food, and priority boarding, should you choose to.

Carry-on bags booked online typically cost $29 to $54 each, plus taxes, while your first checked bag will cost $49 to $79. Comparable flights from Vancouver to Cancun for a few days in October can cost $713 or more via WestJet.

Flair also announced an upcoming route starting on February 16, 2024, that will connect Victoria to Las Vegas starting at $39 via two weekly flights.