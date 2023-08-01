Flair launches direct $39 flights from Victoria to Las Vegas

You’ll be able to get to a hot new destination at a cool price when you fly out of Victoria, BC, soon, thanks to Flair.

On Tuesday, August 1, Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones and Chief Commercial Officer Garth Lund announced new Flair routes to sunny destinations. Among them was an upcoming route connecting Victoria, BC, to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Starting on February 16, 2024, Flair will operate two weekly flights from Victoria to Las Vegas starting at $39.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flair airlines (@flairairlines)

Flair’s business model prioritizes keeping the base fare as low as possible, offering a basic economy service. So, a $39 ticket gets you from A to B. You will pay more for luggage, food, and priority boarding, should you choose to.

Carry-on bags booked online typically cost $29 to $54 each, plus taxes, while your first checked bag will cost $49 to $79.

Right now, there aren’t direct flights available from Victoria to Las Vegas. You have to fly out of Vancouver to get there, and prices for flights in February 2024 range in price from $272 via Flair to $572 via Air Canada and $596 via WestJet.