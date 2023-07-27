Vancouver beaches are beautiful when it’s sunny and summery. But if you plan to drag your sunbathing plans into the winter, giving Hawaii a visit may be a good idea.

Right now, those in Vancouver, Victoria, and Nanaimo can take a roundtrip flight to the scenic Hawaiian cities for less than $400.

Here are the flight deals we found for you so you can plan way ahead for those dreary months.

Flights to Honolulu, Oahu

From Vancouver (Google Flights): If Honolulu is your destination of choice, flights from YVR are your best bet. You can now visit this popular vacation spot from January to April 2024 for as cheap as $333.

Flights to Kahului, Maui

From Vancouver (Google Flights): The cheapest of the lot, find tickets for as low as $278 to $315 in November 2023 and April 2024.

From Victoria (Google Flights): Find flights from Air Canada and WestJet from October 2023 to April 2024 from $298 to $333.

From Nanaimo (Google Flights): Those flying from Nanaimo have lots of options. Cheaper flights are available in November and December from $285 to $315. In January, February, and April next year, the prices will increase slightly from $292 to $322.

Flight to Lihue, Kauai

From Vancouver (Google Flights): If you plan to go between November 2023 and February 2024, you may be able to snag a deal from $338 to $367.

From Victoria (Google Flights): WestJet is offering flights from $338 to $368 CAD from late November to early December 2023.

To Kona, The Big Island

From Vancouver (Google Flights): This deal is available on limited dates from late October this year to early March and starts from just $304 to $359.

From Victoria (Google Flights): Snag this WestJet deal starting from $334 to $364 in November and December. For early 2024 plans, get it for even cheaper from $300 to $308.

Is Hawaii on your winter travel bucket list? Let us know in the comments