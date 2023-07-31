WestJet introduces direct flights from Abbotsford to two Mexican beaches

Everyone needs some warm sun to escape Canada’s cold. This winter, your sun flying list got even longer as these two beach destinations are closer than ever.

If you live in Abbotsford, WestJet is offering two new flight routes connecting directly to two popular beaches in Mexico, bringing the sun to Fraser Valley in December.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Starting December 5, you can now travel directly to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from YXX airport, Abbotsford. This bi-weekly flight will last four hours and 39 minutes and will eliminate any stopovers.

Los Cabos, Mexico

Delbars/Shutterstock

For those who want to visit the more isolated island destination of Los Cabos, WestJet has a direct flight from Abbotsford to San Jose del Cabos, the nearest major airport. Starting December 4, this flight will be scheduled weekly. The duration of this flight will be four hours and 31 minutes — that’s enough time for at least two movies.

This announcement from WestJet comes as an extension of their winter network schedule for Fraser Valley.

John Weatherill of WestJet, in a release, said that these flights bring “more opportunity for our guests across the Fraser Valley to seamlessly connect to their favourite sun destinations this winter.”

WestJet will also be providing seamless flights from Abbotsford to Calgary and Edmonton in Alberta all year round to allow easier access to travel across Canada and to international locations.