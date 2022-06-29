Details of Raptors asking price in potential OG Anunoby trade revealed: report

The Toronto Raptors’ asking price for forward OG Anunoby was too much for the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Matt Moore of Action Network.

The Raptors and Blazers were frequently linked as potential trade partners on an Anunoby swap, with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as an anchor to the projected trade that would send the forward west.

But that’s not all that would’ve been included in the swap.

According to Moore, the Raptors were asking for the No. 7 pick, Josh Hart or Nassir Little, and an additional first-round pick as incentive to part with the 24-year-old Toronto forward selected in the first round of the 2017 draft.

The asking price was a little “too much” for Portland, according to Moore.

Anunoby averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 48 games this season while dealing with a number of injuries that kept him out of Toronto’s lineup for much of the year.

Hart, a first-round pick in 2017, averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 54 games, and Little, a first round pick in 2019, had 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over 42 games.

Anunoby was frequently thrust into trade rumours after Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer wrote in an article in late May that “word has circulated among rival front offices that Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto.”

Fischer added “Anunoby has not directly expressed discontent with his situation with the Raptors” in his report.

“Close source says it’s bad news,” teammate and Raptors power forward Scottie Barnes commented on an Instagram post of the report.

In 301 career NBA games, Anunoby averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.