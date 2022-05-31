Scottie Barnes laughs off rumour OG Anunoby is unhappy with Raptors

Scottie Barnes, the NBA Rookie of the Year and also, the best OG Anunoby reporter out there?

Anunoby found himself in trade rumours again earlier today, when Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer suggested rival front offices believed he was “unhappy” with his role with the Raptors, adding Utah and Portland as possible trade destinations for the 24-year-old.

Fischer clarified that “two sources with knowledge of the dynamic told B/R that Anunoby has not directly expressed discontent with his situation with the Raptors.”

In other words, he might be unhappy, but he might also be happy. Alright, then.

Anunoby averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 48 games this season, dealing with a number of injuries that kept him out of Toronto’s lineup for much of the year.

But despite the injuries, he’s never been a bigger part of the Raptors team: he put up more shot attempts, played more minutes, and matched career highs in every major statistical category this past season.

Anunoby’s teammate Barnes caught the news on Instagram on the Leaguealerts account, and, well, shut it down.

“Close source says it’s bad news,” Barnes commented on the post about Anunoby, along with a pair of laughing emojis. The screenshot is shared below, via @GenDirectMusic.

So there’s that story put to bed, at least for now. Onto the next day in a long Raptors offseason…