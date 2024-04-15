Amazon to feature Canucks captain Hughes in new hockey series

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes is one of the stars in a new behind-the-scenes show made by Amazon. Production is being filmed as we speak and will feature an inside look at the lives of a handful of NHL superstars.

There were multiple Amazon cameras at today’s Canucks practice. They captured plenty of footage from both on and off the ice, with a clear focus on Hughes.

“They’re not here for me,” head coach Rick Tocchet joked when asked about the production team’s presence.

Told that these cameras at #Canucks practice are from Amazon. Seemed to be following Quinn Hughes. pic.twitter.com/ISIPL5OqTJ — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) April 15, 2024

The Athletic’s Thomas Drance reported that Hughes and the film crew spent yesterday’s off day together and went to Granville Island.

The details of the new Amazon show were first reported by The Athletic’s Chris Johnston at this year’s GM meetings in early March. It was revealed that the league had signed a deal with the behemoth company to produce a series which follows roughly a dozen star players.

Interesting nugget coming out of today's NHL GMs Meeting: A couple managers mentioned that the league has signed on to do a behind-the-scenes series with Amazon that will centre around 10-12 star players. It's due for a fall release. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 18, 2024

Its expected release date is sometime in the fall.

The 24-year-old Hughes has established himself as one of the NHL’s best defencemen this season. He’s a leading candidate to win the Norris Trophy and has 91 points so far this season, 28 more than any other Canucks defenceman has ever managed in a season.

Hughes also has two brothers who play in the NHL, both for the New Jersey Devils, making for another fun storyline.

The Canucks have orchestrated a massive turnaround and will likely claim the Pacific Division title after missing the playoffs last season. Hughes is a big factor in that progress.

Amazon has produced other NHL-focused shows in the past, including All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs and Chosen One: Alexander Daigle.

One of the company’s latest hockey-related productions is named Saving Sakic and details the story of Colorado Avalanche chairman Charlie Lyons’ desperate bid to raise money from an unlikely source in Hollywood to keep his star player. It comes out on April 16 for Amazon Prime members in Canada.