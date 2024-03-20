DeSmith has stepped up for Canucks since Demko injury

The Vancouver Canucks worst fears materialized when Thatcher Demko left midway through a recent win against the Winnipeg Jets. It was later announced that the star goalie would be out for multiple weeks, pushing Casey DeSmith into the spotlight.

DeSmith, who was acquired at the start of the season through trade, had failed to keep his save percentage above .900% in January and February. It was not a certainty that he would be able to step up and provide solid goaltending.

Through three games as the starter, DeSmith has given the Canucks a chance to win every night. While the team only has a 1-1-1 record during that time, it hasn’t been due to the goaltending as DeSmith has played quite well.

DeSmith with DeSaves 🚫 pic.twitter.com/xqrGMRSfo4 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 14, 2024

“I feel good about my game. This is some of the best hockey that I feel like I’ve played in my career. I feel really confident right now,” said DeSmith after earning a win against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. “It’s a really fast league. It’s a tough league to be a goalie in, for sure, but I feel good about where I’m at and enjoying this time in the net for sure.”

Including the relief appearance when Demko got hurt, DeSmith has a .906% save percentage. He’s also allowed just eight goals across more than 10 periods of play.

“He’s got some flow to his game, played Colorado strong, the other night Washington, he’s got three in a row I think he’s been strong,” said head coach Rick Tocchet about DeSmith’s recent play.

The Canucks goaltending was one of many weak points last season that led to them missing the playoffs. This season, DeSmith’s solid play in relief has helped the team do much better.

Demko is still not expected back for a few weeks and thus DeSmith is going to be relied upon to carry the load. With the Canucks in a battle for the top spot in the Western Conference, DeSmith will need to continue his run of good play to help the team find its game as we approach the postseason.